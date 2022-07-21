Moonbirds NFT Sales Slashed by $460 Million Creating New Higher-Low

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Moonbirds NFT Sales Slashed by $460 Million Creating New Higher-Low

Raphael Minter - BeInCrypto
2022-07-21 05:18
Moonbirds was one of the NFT projects that were hit hardest in the decline of the digital collectibles market in June due to decreased investor interest.
Moonbirds is among the top 10 biggest selling digital collections of all time with a total sales volume of approximately $562.95 million. The NFTs had a sales volume of around $15.43 million in June, according to to Be[In]Crypto research.
Source: June 2022 Moonbirds Sales Volume Chart by CryptoSlam
Although this value seems low, it was higher than monthly sales for Axie Infinity, Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC), and Meebits. On the other hand, it was below sales of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), and Otherdeeds.
Moreover, June’s sales volume was a 72% decrease from May’s. In May, Moonbirds’ sales were in the region of $56.1 million.
Source: May 2022 Moonbird Sales Volume Chart by CryptoSlam
Moonbirds NFT was launched on April 16, 2022, by media start-up, Proof. This firm was founded by Kevin Rose, a venture capitalist.
Like other projects, Moonbirds comprise 10,000 owl avatars that can be purchased from the biggest NFT marketplace, OpenSea.

Why the plummet in sales?

Looking at the decline in the number of unique buyers from June, the dip in sales volume led to the waning transaction counts of the digital collectible, with 467 unique buyers, and 612 transactions.
In relation to April 2022 which was the opening month of Moonbirds’ sales, unique buyers stood at 11,741, and this corresponded to 15,909 transactions. April sales of the NFT were approximately $485.22 million.
Source: April 2022 Moonbirds’ Sales Volume Chart by CryptoSlam
By recording sales below $10 million, sales volume fell by $469.8 million. June’s average sale value of $25,205 was also a 17% drop from April’s $30,500.
View full text