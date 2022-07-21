Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Planning New Fund for Web3, Crypto: Report

Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is planning a fund dedicated to Web3 and cryptocurrency investments, according to Business Insider sources.

CoinDesk reached out to SkyBridge Capital, who declined to comment.

Scaramucci – who famously spent 11 days as communications director for former President Donald Trump – will reportedly launch the venture and growth equity-style fund to invest in Web3 financial technology companies and late-stage crypto companies. BI said an official announcement is to come on Sept. 12 at SkyBridge's annual Salt conference.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that SkyBridge had halted withdrawals from its $250 million Legion Strategies fund because stock and crypto price pullbacks shifted the investment balance, meaning a far higher proportion of holdings are now in harder-to-sell private investments. Among investors in Legion Strategies is FTX.

SkyBridge and Scaramucci have historically focused on traditional hedge funds but made a big pivot into crypto alongside that sector's massive bull run.