Binance Market Update (2022-07-20)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,933 and $24,283 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,662, up by 1.04%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND , MIR , and LEVER , up by 60%, 49%, and 26%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: