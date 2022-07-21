copy link
Compass Mining Teams Up With Compute North for 75MW Site in Texas
Michael Bellusci - Coindesk
2022-07-21 02:08
- Bitcoin mining hosting and brokerage services firm Compass Mining will work with Compute North on a 75MW hosting partnership for its Granbury, Texas data center, the company said Wednesday.
- Compass’ deployment will start in August and continue for “several months,” according to the company. Compass seeks to deploy 25,000 ASICs to the Wolf Hollow plant site in Granbury.
- The struggling company recently cut 15% of its staff and lowered executive compensation in a move that followed the resignation of its CEO and CFO. The company cited "multiple setbacks and disappointments" for the executive moves.
- The new power plant uses advanced gas turbine designs and air cooling to decrease carbon emissions and water dependence, according to Compass’ statement. Regarding Texas’ demand response program, which aids the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market, the data center is able to curtail its load to ERCOT.
- The move comes as bitcoin miners continue to work with ERCOT on voluntary curtailments for their operations as soaring temperatures cause increased power demand and grid constraints in Texas.
