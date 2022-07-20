copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-20)
Binance
2022-07-20 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, up by 3.90% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,933 and $24,283 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,164, up by 4.61%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND, ACH, and MIR, up by 72%, 52%, and 36%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The Sandbox Brings on Security Firm BrandShield to Prevent Rising NFT FraudsMetaverse gaming firm The Sandbox has signed on BrandShield (BRSD), an online threat detection company, to ensure the safety of crypto wallets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its marketplace.
- Polygon Deploys ZK Rollup Testnet; Eyes Mainnet LaunchAt the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) in Paris on Tuesday, Ethereum scaling solution Polygon announced the launch of Polygon zkEVM, which the company described as a "major leap forward" in the world of Zero Knowledge technology.
- Solana's New Daily Address Growth Outpaces Other Blockchains, SOL JumpsActive wallets on the Solana network grew 58% this year, outpacing some other blockchains despite a market-wide price decline.
- Bitcoin Soars towards $24K as Ethereum Consolidates Above $1,500
- BTC Reaches Highest Daily Close Since June 13
- First Mover Asia: Dissecting Three Arrows Capital's Fall; Ethereum Merge Spurs Continued Market Gains
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0433 (+2.30%)
- ETH: $1595.47 (+3.71%)
- BNB: $270 (+2.35%)
- XRP: $0.377 (+3.54%)
- ADA: $0.5279 (+4.99%)
- SOL: $45.36 (-2.49%)
- DOGE: $0.07377 (+7.99%)
- DOT: $7.94 (+1.66%)
- MATIC: $0.9089 (-0.84%)
- AVAX: $25.48 (+0.71%)
Top gainers on Binance:
