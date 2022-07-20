Someone Bought $1.7 Billion Worth of ETH Futures Contracts in an Hour: Analyst

Ethereum continues increasing in value as the cryptocurrency charts another 4% on the day and currently sits at $1,600. It appears that whales are stepping in for ETH, and someone is making particularly large purchases.

Tweeting from a sub-account, the CEO of cryptocurrency analytics resource CryptoQuant – Ki Young Ju – said that someone bought $1.7 billion worth of ETH futures contracts in an hour.

Source: CryptoQuant