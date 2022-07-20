copy link
create picture
more
Someone Bought $1.7 Billion Worth of ETH Futures Contracts in an Hour: Analyst
George Georgiev - CryptoPotato
2022-07-20 12:48
Ethereum continues increasing in value as the cryptocurrency charts another 4% on the day and currently sits at $1,600. It appears that whales are stepping in for ETH, and someone is making particularly large purchases.
- Tweeting from a sub-account, the CEO of cryptocurrency analytics resource CryptoQuant – Ki Young Ju – said that someone bought $1.7 billion worth of ETH futures contracts in an hour.
- CryptoPotato recently reported that ETH whale addresses are also on the rise in the spot markets – these are entities holding between 1K and 100K ETH. They saw a sharp increase in the past few w weeks after bottoming in May.
- The cryptocurrency is up around 60% in the past week – an increase that came after a member of the Ethereum Foundation – Tim Beiko – revealed a timeline that placed the Ethereum 2.0 Merge to happen on September 19th, barring unforeseen circumstances and under a ‘soft’ schedule.
View full text