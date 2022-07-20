HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a blog post on Tuesday that Porini Foundation is now part of the Hedera network. Porini Foundation is a Swiss-based foundation at the crossroads of nature conservation and blockchain technology.

Porini Foundation is moving its Nature Collectibles initiative to the Hedera network. Furthermore, all of the Porini Foundation’s other blockchain-based projects will migrate to the Hedera network from Porini’s proprietary blockchain, the HBAR Foundation added.

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.