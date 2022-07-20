Zilliqa integrates into WEYU’s diverse NFT ecosystem

The Zilliqa team announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has partnered with the multi-chain NFT platform WEYU. The partnership will see them provide users on both sides with easy access to a comprehensive and growing ecosystem of value-driven NFTs.

According to the teams, by creating an NFT generating tool - YU-launch - specifically designed for the Zilliqa blockchain, WEYU will generate a massive increase in the number of creators entering the platform and the blockchain space as a whole.