copy link
create picture
more
Zilliqa integrates into WEYU’s diverse NFT ecosystem
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-20 11:36
The Zilliqa team announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has partnered with the multi-chain NFT platform WEYU. The partnership will see them provide users on both sides with easy access to a comprehensive and growing ecosystem of value-driven NFTs.
According to the teams, by creating an NFT generating tool - YU-launch - specifically designed for the Zilliqa blockchain, WEYU will generate a massive increase in the number of creators entering the platform and the blockchain space as a whole.
Zilliqa (ZIL) is one of the world’s first blockchains being built on a sharded architecture and features smart contracts written in the platform’s proprietary programming language: Scilla. ZIL is trading at $0.04400 at press time, up by 2.66% in the last 24 hours.
View full text