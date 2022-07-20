Metapoly integrates Chainlink Price Feeds

Metapoly, a metaverse bank that unlocks liquidity and utility for metaverse assets, announced in a Medium post on Tuesday that it has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds. This integration means that Metapoly has access to high-quality, tamper-proof price feeds needed to help get the floor price of NFT collections.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

