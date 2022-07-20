The Klaytn Foundation partners with Plug and Play

The Klaytn Foundation announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it had partnered with Plug and Play. Plug and Play is a global innovation platform connecting startups, corporates, VCs, governments and universities, to be the bridge connecting Web2 to Web3. Through the partnership, Klaytn and Plug and Play aim to support Web3 startups and Web2 enterprises to launch into the metaverse.

Klaytn is a public blockchain developed by Ground X, the blockchain arm of Korea’s internet giant Kakao with 50 million users worldwide. KLAY is up by 3.95% in the last 24 hours and now trades at $0.263 per token.