copy link
create picture
more
The Klaytn Foundation partners with Plug and Play
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-20 11:29
The Klaytn Foundation announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it had partnered with Plug and Play. Plug and Play is a global innovation platform connecting startups, corporates, VCs, governments and universities, to be the bridge connecting Web2 to Web3. Through the partnership, Klaytn and Plug and Play aim to support Web3 startups and Web2 enterprises to launch into the metaverse.
View full text