Binance NFT Introduces New Mystery Box Collection, Mystery by Franck Muller
Binance
2022-07-20 09:10
Binance NFT Marketplace has launched the “Mystery by Franck Muller” Mystery Box Collection, introducing new limited-edition timepieces from the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Franck Muller. In addition, “Mystery by Franck Muller” NFT holders may unlock exclusive NFT utilities, including physical Franck Muller timepieces, Apple Watch faces, wearable NFT watches for metaverses, and access to Franck Muller’s private events in Dubai, Miami, and Singapore.
