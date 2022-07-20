Binance Market Update (2022-07-20)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 3.82% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,801 and $23,865 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,369, up by 6.59%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND , LEVER , and STEEM , up by 48%, 36%, and 31%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: