Crypto Mining Hosting Firm Applied Blockchain Stock Surges After 200MW Deal

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Mining Hosting Firm Applied Blockchain Stock Surges After 200MW Deal

Aoyon Ashraf - Coindesk
2022-07-20 00:50
The shares of crypto mining hosting provider Applied Blockchain (APLD), more than doubled to $2.13 on Tuesday after the company signed its largest hosting deal ever with bitcoin miner Marathon Digital (MARA).
Applied, which went public last year and recently signed a joint venture with Bitmain’s unit Antpool, inked a new five-year, roughly 200 megawatts (MW) deal with Marathon, one of the largest bitcoin mining companies.
“This deal should help ease funding concerns around APLD's expansion plans as Marathon should provide direct capital support as well as improve its financing options,” said Wall Street investment bank DA Davidson’s analyst Chris Brendler in a research note on Tuesday.
Although the terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, Brendler said he got the impression that the deal was a favorable one for the hosting firm, with “attractive all-in economics.”
Hosting is a service that data centers provide to crypto miners in which customers can store their crypto mining rigs and mine their preferred digital assets for a fee, without having to build the accompanying infrastructure themselves. All of Marathon’s bitcoin miners are hosted by third party providers, a business model that the miner calls an “asset-light strategy.”

Hosting demand

In recent months, demand for hosting crypto miners have seen an uptick as infrastructure and power supply-related delays, as well as lack of capital, have caused bottlenecks for miners in expanding their operations, with more mining rigs than places to provide power.
These problems have led to hosting of mining rigs as an attractive alternative to building out an entire mining facility, which several companies are trying to capitalize, including Applied.
Most recently, Luxor Technology, the full-stack bitcoin (BTC) mining software and services provider, started a marketplace for miners in which customers will be able to purchase hosting services for their mining rigs, citing more demand for hosting facilities.
“With locked-in long-term contracts amid persistently high hosting demand as well as significantly lower equity capital needs, we think APLD is poised to revalue significantly,” said DA Davidson’s Brendler, who reiterated his buy rating on Applied’s stock.
Applied’s stock has six buy recommendations from Wall Street analysts and an average 12-month price target of $8 per share, according to FactSet data.
View full text