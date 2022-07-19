Binance Market Update (2022-07-19)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 6.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,433 and $23,705 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,416, up by 8.34%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACH , YGG , and MBL , up by 69%, 28%, and 26%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: