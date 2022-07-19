copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-07-19)
Binance
2022-07-19 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 6.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,433 and $23,705 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,416, up by 8.34%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ACH, YGG, and MBL, up by 69%, 28%, and 26%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ether Breaches 50-Day Average For First Time Since April; Bitcoin LagsEther (ETH) has topped a key technical level for the first time in three months, leaving the market-leader bitcoin (BTC) behind, CoinDesk reports.
- Third Straight Week of Weak Crypto Product InflowsDigital asset investment products experienced a third week of meager inflows, this past week totaling a mere $12 million.
- First Mover Americas: BTC Holds $22K and ETH Takes Centre Stage Again
- Three Arrows Owes Polkadot Developer Moonbeam Foundation Over $27M, Court Documents ShowRecent court documents show that beleaguered crypto fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) owes blockchain development lab Moonbeam Foundation over $17 million worth of stablecoins and $10 million worth of Moonbeam-issued tokens.
- Dubai Unveils Metaverse Strategy, Aims to Attract Over 1,000 FirmsThe Dubai Metaverse Strategy, launched on Monday, aims to attract more than 1,000 blockchain and metaverse companies to the city as well as support more than 40,000 virtual jobs by 2030, according to an announcement published on the UAE official news agency WAM.
- Lido Finance Will Soon Offer Staked Ether on Layer 2 Networks, Proposes to Sell LDO For DAILiquid staking, which allows users to stake cryptocurrencies while retaining a tradeable variant of the locked coins, will soon become accessible to investors wary of Ethereum's high transaction costs.
- Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Out Above 106-Day Resistance Line
- Ripple Founder Jed McCaleb Pocketed $3.1B in ‘Mind Blowing’ Gains From XRP Sales
- Azuki NFT Sales Hit 2022 Low Falling After Slipping More Than $200 Million
- The Cardano Roadmap Eras Explained: Byron, Shelley, Goguen, Basho, and Voltaire
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 30, the Level Is Fear
- Celsius Lays Out Mining-Focused Reorganization Plan at First Bankruptcy Hearing
- Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Signs Multiple Hosting Deals to Reach Its Hashrate View
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0069 (+1.24%)
- ETH: $1563.3 (+6.25%)
- BNB: $271 (+5.61%)
- XRP: $0.3702 (+3.99%)
- ADA: $0.5053 (+6.92%)
- SOL: $45.46 (+13.62%)
- DOGE: $0.06909 (+5.26%)
- DOT: $7.84 (+7.25%)
- MATIC: $0.9239 (+2.66%)
- AVAX: $24.97 (+11.13%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text