Dusk Network expands team with key senior hires

Following on the heels of Dusk Network’s upgraded ‘Daylight testnet’ and updated roadmap, the company has also announced the hiring of two key team members in Berndt De Wit (Head of Marketing), and Yvo Rico (Head of Corporate Office).

Berndt and Yvo will join Dusk Network as Head of Marketing, and Head of Corporate Office respectively. Their addition will provide a lot of extra experience in both the marketing and business development teams.

These two new additions are the first part of a hiring campaign that is looking to strengthen both of the aforementioned teams. More team members are expected to join in the coming months.

The hires

Berndt is an experienced individual who has been working in the marketing industry for several years now. In that time he has led the marketing teams of a variety of multinational companies.

Berndt brings expertise in marketing, brand management, performance, and content strategies. Dusk Network has the confidence that Berndt will be able to employ this experience in order to bring the company to the next level in marketing.

“With the recent additions to our team, and our expansion into new forms of content syndication, unique Q&A sessions, partnerships, thought leadership, branding activities and podcast series, I feel very confident that we will reach our audiences in a consistent and unique appealing way. Our content strategy goes beyond the traditional way of bringing content to our target audiences. We are here to flare out a full customer journey, with different touch points within the right moment and place based on the data of our unique customers.”, Berndt de Wit, CMO.

Yvo has an impressive track record, holding senior positions with various distribution and technology companies. At Dusk Network he will focus on operations, and also apply his experience to Business Development, Human Resources, and legal work.

“We have a strong financial position and are less dependent on current market conditions. Our runway is secured up to well into 2025. The insecurities of capital markets therefore have little effect on us as a company. Of course we are vigilant with regards to interest rates and inflation, the war in Ukraine and regulatory developments, but we don’t fear that a possible recession will impact the growth of Dusk Network.”- says Yvo Rico.

Opportunities at Dusk Network

With the launch of the Dusk Network testnet there are now opportunities to take part in the expected significant growth of the ecosystem. If you have the skills that you think it would take, then the team at Dusk Network would love to hear from you.

Even though the team is looking to fill specific roles, it is happy to hear from anyone who believes they have the talent and the enthusiasm to be a success at Dusk Network. Just send a CV and covering letter by following the links at https://dusk.network/pages/jobs

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.