Celer Network Announces Support For TokenPocket

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Monday that it has now added support for TokenPocket. TokenPocket is a crypto and DeFi wallet on BTC, ETH, BSC, TRON, Polygon, Solana, HECO, Klaytn, Avalanche, and OKC blockchains.

Celer Network said it supports TokenPocket for cBridge on its desktop browser. Hence, users can now link their TokenPocket wallet on cBridge and gain access to quick, secure, and low-cost cross-chain bridging, Celer Network added.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by more than 2.5% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01930.