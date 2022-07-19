Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Breaks out From Diagonal and Horizontal Resistance Level

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Breaks out From Diagonal and Horizontal Resistance Level

Valdrin Tahiri - BeInCrypto
2022-07-19 11:00
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) has been gradually moving upwards since June 12, finally accelerating its rate of increase and breaking out on July 16.
TFUEL has been falling since reaching a high of $0.68 in June 2021. At the beginning of Dec, the price broke down from the $0.23 horizontal area, which had acted as support thrice prior (green icons).
Afterward, the price validated the area as resistance three more times until April. So, at the time, the area had intermittently acted as support and resistance for 343 days. Therefore, until the price manages to reclaim it, the long-term trend cannot be considered bullish.
While the weekly RSI has begun to move upwards, it has not generated any sort of bullish divergence and is still below 50. As a result, the long-term trend is considered bearish.
TFUEL/USDT Chart By TradingView

Short-term reclaim

Cryptocurrency trader @Pure8Nature tweeted a chart of TFUEL, stating that the price could soon increase well above $5.
Source: Twitter
Despite the bearishness from the weekly time frame, the daily chart provides a more bullish outlook. There are two reasons for this:
  • The price has broken out from a descending resistance line.
  • The price has reclaimed the $0.056 horizontal support area.
Moreover, unlike the weekly one, the daily RSI has already broken out above 50 (green icon). So, while a re-test of the $0.056 area remains a possibility, the continuation of the upward movement seems to be the most likely scenario. In this case, the closest resistance area would be at $11.
TFUEL/USDT Chart By TradingView

TFUEL/BTC

The TFUEL/BTC chart is not as bullish as its USD counterpart. While the price has been increasing since June, it seems to be trading inside an ascending wedge. Such wedges usually contain corrective patterns.
Additionally, the resistance line of the wedge has rejected the price thrice (red icons), creating long upper wicks each time. Such wicks are considered signs of selling pressure.
Finally, the price is following a longer-term descending resistance line, which also coincides with the wedge. So, until it manages to break out, the trend cannot be considered bullish.
TFUEL/BTC Chart By TradingView
For Be[in]Crypto’s latest Bitcoin (BTC) analysis, click here
The post Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Breaks out From Diagonal and Horizontal Resistance Level appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text