1INCH Network Burned 309 ETH Tokens Last Week

The 1inch Network provided an update to its community via Twitter on Monday. According to the team, it burned $379,000 worth of Ether (309.3 ETH) last week. In total, 1inch Network said it had burned over $121.8 million worth of Ether coins.

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is up by 4.34% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $1.011 per token.