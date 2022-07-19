copy link
Celo Announces A Partnership With ZeroSwap
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-19 10:53
The Celo team announced via Twitter on Monday that it has onboarded ZeroSwap as an initiative partner for its DeFi4ThePeople movement. ZeroSwap is a multi-chain compatible DEX aggregator focused on making zero-fee transactions possible.
Celo added that Zeroswap’s launch on its blockchain focuses on the DEX swapping feature, which allows users no-fee trades of Celo tokens and 10 free swaps a day (up to a maximum of 300 swaps a month).
