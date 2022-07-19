copy link
CoinLedger Announces Its Integration With Polygon
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-19 10:14
CoinLedger announced in a press release on Monday that it has integrated with the Polygon blockchain. CoinLedger is a tax reporting platform for cryptocurrency, DeFi, and NFT users.
Thanks to this latest development, users who interact with Polygon via decentralized applications and wallets can now import their transaction history directly to CoinLedger to automate all of their capital gains, losses, and income tax reporting.
Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. MATIC is down by 2.19% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.8964.
