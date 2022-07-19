NFT Giant OpenSea Unveils Solana Launchpad

OpenSea announced kicking off the Solana launchpad to allow creators to host a new mint from beginning to end on the NFT marketplace.

According to the official blog post, OpenSea will guide creators to navigate all pre-mint activities, and allowlist minting for their community and supporters, in addition to all post-mint and secondary sales.

The goal is to develop “the best Solana experience” in the NFT ecosystem by allowing users to have custody of their NFTs.

“We’re excited to start this program with two Solana creators as part of our launchpad experience. We are excited to launch and learn with these first drops, and we’re committed to expanding primary drops on OpenSea.”