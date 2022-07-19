copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-19)
Binance
2022-07-19 09:42
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, down by -0.11% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,395 and $22,957 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:42 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,910, down by -1.54%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include YGG, MBL, and FTM, up by 31%, 29%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Out Above 106-Day Resistance Line
- Ripple Founder Jed McCaleb Pocketed $3.1B in ‘Mind Blowing’ Gains From XRP Sales
- Azuki NFT Sales Hit 2022 Low Falling After Slipping More Than $200 Million
- The Cardano Roadmap Eras Explained: Byron, Shelley, Goguen, Basho, and Voltaire
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 30, the Level Is Fear
- Celsius Lays Out Mining-Focused Reorganization Plan at First Bankruptcy Hearing
- Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Signs Multiple Hosting Deals to Reach Its Hashrate View
- Former Ripple CTO Jed McCaleb Finally Gets Rid of his XRPsJed McCaleb, the co-founder of Ripple, completed his last transfer of 1.1 million XRP (worth over $394k) on July 17.
- Options Signal Ether Strength for First Time in 6 MonthsCharts show a renewed bullish bias in the ether options market, CoinDesk reports.
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jul 11th-Jul 17th): Cryptos Rebound Despite SkepticismRead the Binance Futures team's weekly report.
- The 'Merge Trade' Has Begun, Experts Say, as Ether Surges And stETH Discount NarrowsRenewed clarity about the timeline of programmable blockchain Ethereum's highly-anticipated "merge" upgrade, dubbed Ethereum 2.0, seems to have galvanized investor interest in ether and its staked derivative on Lido finance called stETH, offering a reprieve to the battered cryptocurrencies.
- Australian Central Bank Chief Believes Regulated Private Tokens Could be Better Than CBDCs: ReportAustralian central bank governor, Philip Lowe, said that privately issued consumer-focused digital tokens could be better than central bank-issued tokens assuming the companies can be regulated appropriately, according to a Reuters report.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.932 (+1.55%)
- ETH: $1533.01 (+3.62%)
- BNB: $260.1 (-0.23%)
- XRP: $0.3578 (-1.76%)
- ADA: $0.4825 (+1.28%)
- SOL: $44.47 (+5.65%)
- DOGE: $0.06651 (+0.15%)
- DOT: $7.63 (+1.73%)
- MATIC: $0.9022 (+0.47%)
- AVAX: $23.59 (-0.59%)
Top gainers on Binance:
