Azuki NFT Sales Hit 2022 Low Falling After Slipping More Than $200 Million

Raphael Minter
2022-07-19 03:53
Azuki, like all other digital collectibles, saw a significant plunge in sales volume due to the bearish trend of the crypto and NFT markets in the first half of the year.
Azuki has climbed above Moonbirds, CloneX, and VeeFriends on the rankings of the biggest NFTs by all-time sales volume. The digital collectibles had a total sales volume of approximately $781.05 million. According to Be[In]Crypto research, Azuki had a sales volume of around $12.06 million in June.
Source: June 2022 Azuki Sales Volume Chart by CryptoSlam
While this figure may seem small due to the previous monthly sales of Azuki, June’s volume was higher than the most successful NFT project, Axie Infinity, NBA Top Shots, Meebits, Bored Ape Kernel Club (BAKC), and the Sandbox.
However, this statistic was lower than the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), and Otherside. With that said, the latest monthly value was a 91% dip from May’s volume of $147.97 million.
Source: May 2022 Azuki Sales Volume Chart by CryptoSlam

New to Azuki?

Launched on Jan. 12, 2022, Azuki comprises a collection of 10,000 avatars that grants exclusive membership access to a corner of the internet where Web3 enthusiasts, builders, and artists (collectively called The Garden) link up to create a decentralized future.
Becoming an Azuki holder grants you access to exclusive experiences, airdrops, and more.

Why the fall in sales?

When you study the decline in the number of unique buyers from June, the drop in sales caused the descending transaction counts, with 563 unique buyers, and 837 transactions.
In comparison to the NFTs’ opening month in Jan. 2022, there were 9,123 unique buyers and 18,012 transactions. Azuki sales were around $219.08 million during the first month of the year.
Source: Jan. 2022 Azuki Sales Volume Chart by CryptoSlam
After recording less than $100 million for the first time, Azuki reached a yearly low where it shed $207 million of January’s sales.
The post Azuki NFT Sales Hit 2022 Low Falling After Slipping More Than $200 Million appeared first on BeInCrypto.
