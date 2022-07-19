Exchange
Tencent’s Head of Insurance to Join Animoca Brands as CBO: Report

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2022-07-19 00:47
Liu Jiaming, head of Insurance of China’s internet behemoth, Tencent, is all set to join Animoca Brands.
  • According to a report, Jiaming will be onboarded as Chief Business Officer (CBO) by the blockchain gaming platform.
  • Tencent’s microblogging site, Weibo, has reportedly confirmed the resignation of Jiaming as its executive director due to personal reasons.
  • At Animoca, Jiaming will be tasked with managing more than 300 of its acquisition and investment companies and leading in mergers and acquisitions, as well as foreign cooperation.
  • Animoca, for one, has been on an expansion spree after the bull run last year that massively catapulted blockchain-based gaming, metaverse, and the NFT sector.
  • As a result of the growing demand, the company invested, acquired, as well as forged partnerships with several Web3-focused firms in recent times.
  • The Hong Kong-based gaming giant acquired French game developer – Eden Games and Australian digital agency – Be Media in April this year.
  • Despite the bear market, Animoca reportedly secured $75 million in a funding round in July.
  • Participants of the round included Liberty City Ventures, Winklevoss Capital, and Soros Fund Management.
  • Following the fundraising, Animoca’s valuation soared to $5.9 billion.
  • Doubling down on its expansion plans, the company said it will deploy the funds to hire more people, upgrade its products, and receive licenses for intellectual properties (IPs).
