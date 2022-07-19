Australia’s Central Bank: Digital Assets Issued by Private Firms Could be Better Than CBDCs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Australia’s Central Bank: Digital Assets Issued by Private Firms Could be Better Than CBDCs

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-07-19 03:02
Philip Lowe – Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia – believes cryptocurrencies issued by private companies could provide more benefits than central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), but only after regulations are implemented.

CBDCs Might Have a Better Alternative

Numerous central banks across the globe have been actively exploring a potential launch of a CBDC, which, according to the bankers, could develop the financial system and improve the payment network. China, Nigeria, Japan, and many more are among the countries with the most advanced efforts in the field.
Interestingly for a top central banker, Philip Lowe – Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia – argued that digital tokens issued by private entities could have more use-cases than such released by central banking institutions. In his view, companies are well connected to the innovation sector, and thus, they better understand the emerging crypto industry.
“I tend to think that the private solution is going to be better – if we can get the regulatory arrangements right – because the private sector is better than the central bank at innovating and designing features for these tokens, and there are also likely to be very significant costs for the central bank setting up a digital token system.”
It is worth noting, though, that some private organizations in the digital asset sector have failed before, while assets issued by such companies have caused crucial losses to investors.
One example is Terra and the collapse of its algorithmic stablecoin UST and its native token LUNA. To provide maximum protection for consumers, financial products of that type should be strictly monitored by regulators, Lowe warned:
“If these tokens are going to be used widely by the community, they are going to need to be backed by the state or regulated just as we regulate bank deposits.”

Australia’s Approach to CBDC

While some countries prefer to test their digital currencies alone, last year, the Reserve Bank of Australia chose to join forces with the central banks of Singapore, Malaysia, and South Africa and conduct cross-border transactions using CBDCs.
The partners’ main goal was to determine whether the financial product could improve the settlement network established between the nations. Moreover, the central banks raised hopes that employing CBDCs could reduce the costs of such transactions and make them more accessible.
“The multi-CBDC shared platform … has the potential to leapfrog the legacy payment arrangements and serve as a foundation for a more efficient international settlement platform,” said Assistant Governor Fraziali Ismail – Executive at the Central Bank of Malaysia.
View full text