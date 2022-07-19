Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Signs Multiple Hosting Deals to Reach Its Hashrate View

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Signs Multiple Hosting Deals to Reach Its Hashrate View

Aoyon Ashraf - Coindesk
2022-07-19 00:07
Aiming to reach its targeted hashrate guidance of 23.3 exahash per second (EH/s) in 2023, Marathon Digital (MARA) – one of the largest bitcoin miners – has signed about 254 megawatts (MW) of new hosting deals.
The miner had previously said it expected to have 23.3 EH/s hashrate capacity installed by early 2022, but continued delays in Texas and ongoing maintenance issues at the company’s Hardin, Montana facility had raised doubts about reaching that guidance.
“With these new arrangements, we believe we have now secured enough hosting capacity to support our target of achieving approximately 23.3 exahashes per second of computing power for Bitcoin mining in 2023,” Fred Thiel, Marathon’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement on Monday.
Among the deals, Marathon signed a roughly 200MW agreement with hosting company Applied Blockchain (APLD). Applied will supply Marathon with 90MW of hosting capacity at its Texas location and at least 110MW at a second facility in North Dakota, allowing for a total of about 66,000 miners representing approximately 9.2 EH/s, according to the statement. The deal will mark the largest agreement for the hosting company, which went public in April last year.
Applied’s facilities are currently under construction and installation is expected to start during the fourth quarter of 2022 and be completed by mid-2023. The company has power secured and ready for all of Marathon’s mining rigs upon construction completion, CEO Wes Cummins told CoinDesk.
Marathon will also have the option to increase its hosting capacities with Applied, for up to 70MW at the North Dakota facilities.
Marathon has also signed additional deals with its existing partner Compute North to include 42MW of hosting capacity at Compute North’s facility near Granbury, Texas. Marathon expects to have an additional 14,000 miners installed at this facility, bringing the total number running near Granbury to about 26,000 miners, representing approximately 3.6 EH/s. All of the miners are expected to be installed at this facility before the end of 2022, according to the statement.
Additionally, Marathon has also signed for 12MW of additional hosting capacity with a variety of other providers and expects to install about 4,000 miners with 0.8 EH/s of mining capacity in those locations, starting in August.
Shares of Marathon were up more than 20% on Monday alongside a bounce in the price of bitcoin to $22,000. Applied is ahead 2%. Marathon remains lower by about 70% this year as the bear market continues to take a bite out of publicly traded miners’ shares.
View full text