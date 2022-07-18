copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-18)
Binance
2022-07-18 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, up by 3.35% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,745 and $22,773 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,618, up by 2.78%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include QUICK, OP, and MATIC, up by 35%, 26%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Former Ripple CTO Jed McCaleb Finally Gets Rid of his XRPsJed McCaleb, the co-founder of Ripple, completed his last transfer of 1.1 million XRP (worth over $394k) on July 17.
- Options Signal Ether Strength for First Time in 6 MonthsCharts show a renewed bullish bias in the ether options market, CoinDesk reports.
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jul 11th-17th): Cryptos Rebound Despite SkepticismRead the Binance Futures team's weekly report.
- Australian Central Bank Chief Believes Regulated Private Tokens Could be Better Than CBDCs: ReportAustralian central bank governor, Philip Lowe, said that privately issued consumer-focused digital tokens could be better than central bank-issued tokens assuming the companies can be regulated appropriately, according to a Reuters report.
- BTC Pushes $22K, ETH Above $1.4K, Over $160 Million Shorts Liquidated
- Ethereum Revisited a Key Psychological Level; ETH Prices Up 20% in a Week
- Weekly NFT News Wrap - Jul 18, 2022
- NFT Champagne With Artwork by Mig Sells for a Record $2.5 Million
- Test Your Crypto Knowledge with Crypto WODL, Share $10,000 in BUSD rewards
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9819 (+12.47%)
- ETH: $1471.91 (+9.19%)
- BNB: $256.6 (+2.68%)
- XRP: $0.356 (+2.06%)
- ADA: $0.4725 (+5.73%)
- SOL: $40.03 (+2.59%)
- DOGE: $0.06564 (+2.63%)
- DOT: $7.32 (+4.42%)
- MATIC: $0.9 (+16.78%)
- AVAX: $22.48 (+6.79%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- QUICK/BUSD (+35%)
- OP/BUSD (+26%)
- MATIC/BUSD (+17%)
