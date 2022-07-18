Ex-CFTC Chairman Discusses Celsius' Bankruptcy and CBDC Adoption

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ex-CFTC Chairman Discusses Celsius' Bankruptcy and CBDC Adoption

Fran Velasquez - CoinDesk
2022-07-18 19:34

The bankruptcy hearing of Celsius Network could bring greater legal certainty as people continue to use crypto lending platforms, former Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chief J. Christoper Giancarlo told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" program Monday.

Giancarlo, now a senior counsel at law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, said that while the restructuring proposal is only a starting point for the Hoboken, N.J.-headquartered lending platform, it will be the first time a federal bankruptcy court will weigh in on a crypto collateral-based bankruptcy.

“It’s for the good that [those issues] get sorted out because it’s going to be one of those mile markers in the progression of this new asset class,” Giancarlo said. “The regime that will be followed on a bankruptcy will be more clearly articulated.”

Celsius’ lawyers are scheduled to appear before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday, after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week.

While some experts claim Celsius could survive, Giancarlo noted that the Celsius “Chapter 11 filing is different.” Bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code allows a company to regroup, not put it out of business. That period of restructuring and reorganization "is exactly what Celsius is attempting to do.”

He pointed out that in most cases “we often think about bankruptcy as the final step in the end of a company or enterprise’s existence.”

Whether the platform will emerge unscathed has yet to be seen, however.

“Even management themselves seem to be admitting that they’ve made some bad moves [and] some bad decisions,” he said, but added that “bad decisions [are] endemic to business.”

Giancarlo said that while the decisions made by Celsius point to misguided business practices, the same can be applied to any business enterprises, not just those involving crypto.

“Whenever you've got humans in business, you're going to have mistakes. This company [Celsius] seems to be ready to admit [its] fair share of them,” Giancarlo said.

China’s digital yuan and CBDC adoption

Giancarlo, who is also co-founder of the Digital Dollar Foundation, told CoinDesk TV that within a decade a third of the world could be using Chinese technology to power their digital assets. He points to China's adoption of the digital yuan (e-CNY) as a model other countries could soon follow.

“It’s programmable, it’s networkable into all kinds of devices from mobile phones to wristwatches as well as networked into the broader commercial activity,” he said. “It’s quite sophisticated.”

But the digital yuan also has the “ability to perform surveillance and censorship,” he added, which could be an attribute “a lot of countries around the world that don’t have free societies would like to have and would like to import.”

Monitoring financial activity could also raise the question of “what happens in a run-on-the-bank situation,” Giancarlo noted.

The benefits and drawbacks of a U.S. central bank digital currency (CBDC) are areas the Digital Dollar Foundation wants to explore as it works to create pilot testing.

“'Would a digital dollar be more quickly withdrawn from bank accounts in a run or could the opposite be true? Could people actually be more reluctant to withdraw their money or less ready to withdraw?’” he said.

In comparison, there are about 250 million registered digital wallets holding China’s digital yuan, which could make it the world’s largest pilot project, he said. Other financial powerhouses like the United States and Europe “need to take notice,” he added.

“Within 10 years you could see Chinese CBDC technology and infrastructure in place in as much as a third of the globe,” he said.

View full text