Celo Blockchain declares the resolve of its First Outage till date

Celo blockchain has made a declaration that the outage of 14 July is now resolved. The exchange has recently dropped a post on its Twitter account stating this. The network was launched in April 2020 and this was its first outage till now.

The Celo blockchain is the fundament behind 3 altcoins: Celo Dollars (cUSD), Celo Euros (cEUR), and Celo Reals (cREAL), and also its native Celo token (CELO).

The temporary suspension of operations led to a network blackout making it impossible for the traders to make transfers for nearly 22 hours, until it got fixed on the night of 14 July. As per a note by the firm, the issue was with block #14,035,19 started at 6:20 PM on Wednesday.

However, Celo’s Proof-of-Stake web was at a halt, not being able to allow new transfers for at least nine hours till the time block production was put back again for a few minutes at 3:39 AM on Thursday. Regardless, later although this initial freezing got over, it was observed that the blockchain crashed a second time at block #14,035,044. The problem was not solved until about 5:30 AM on the same day.

Also, till now, no detailed reason behind the occurrence of this sudden blockage has been made public. Only a comment stating, “Validators are working to identify and resolve the problem. All funds are safe. Updates will be provided as soon as possible,” was given by the developer team via tweet.

Nonetheless, according to recent resources, it can be said that the issue is finally been sorted out, and the credit goes to a node upgrade that resolved a bug, responsible for this disruption in the functionality of the blockchain.

