Former Ripple CTO Jed McCaleb Finally Gets Rid of his XRPs

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Former Ripple CTO Jed McCaleb Finally Gets Rid of his XRPs

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2022-07-18 17:46
Jed McCaleb, the co-founder of Ripple, completed his last transfer of 1.1 million XRP (worth over $394k) on July 17.
  • The former exec has been dumping his XRP holdings for almost eight years.
  • The execution of his last transfer marked the end of a billion-dollar dumping spree that began in 2014 after he left Ripple Labs following a fallout with his fellow co-founders and went on to co-found Stellar Development.
  • The amount of XRP funds dumped by McCaleb represents more than 18% of the total circulating supply of the crypto.
  • McCaleb, along with the current CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen, had received a share of 20 billion XRP tokens.
  • The trio agreed to a lock-up of McCaleb’s nine billion XRP holdings due to price crash concerns in case of an immediate sale.
  • As per the agreement, McCaleb was prevented from selling more than $10,000 worth of XRP per week.
  • That limit was then increased to $20,000 per week for the three years to 2017.
  • The agreement was again amended to apply to the total number of XRP sold, imposing a yearly limit of 1 billion XRP tokens during the period 2018-19, followed by 2 billion in the years after.
  • McCaleb’s wallet “tacostand” was now listed as an “ACCOUNT DELETE” transaction, meaning it will be deleted from XRP Ledger.
  • The latest development comes a day after a satire piece by the “The Crypto Town Crier” said that McCaleb will be holding on to his last 5 million XRP “just in case it moons.”
  • The article said the former Ripple CTO “woke up in a cold sweat Thursday night and realized he just couldn’t let the last of his holdings go.”
  • The satire piece led many to believe that it was, in fact, true.
View full text