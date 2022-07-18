Genesis Global Issued $2.36B in Undercollateralized Loans to Three Arrows Capital

Crypto prime brokerage Genesis made $2.36 billion in loans to the now insolvent Three Arrows Capital (3AC), according to a 1,157 court filing uploaded by bankruptcy trustee Teneo.

A list of creditor claims on the document reveals that Genesis Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, an arm of Digital Currency Group's lending business, made demands for breached 3AC loans totaling $2,360,302,065, and made in January 2019 and January 2020.

These loans were partially collateralized, with 17,443,644 shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), 446,928 shares in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE), 2,739,043.83 AVAX tokens and 13,583,265 NEAR tokens – all of which have been liquidated by Genesis.

Genesis issued a margin call to Three Arrows Capital via the American Arbitration Association (AAA) seeking collateral to make up the shortfall. When 3AC failed to provide the required collateral, Genesis sent a notice of default stating that the entire loan balance ($2.36B) was now due.

Last month sources told CoinDesk that Genesis faced losses in the "hundreds of millions" due to exposure to 3AC.

On July 1, Three Arrows Capital filed for bankruptcy in New York.