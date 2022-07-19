Genesis Massive Loan Amount To Three Arrows Capital Revealed

After revealing that Genesis liquidated positions in Three Arrows Capital (3AC) earlier, the exact amount of loss is now revealed. Crypto lender Genesis is said to have lent Three Arrows Capital a loan worth $2.36 billion. Genesis CEO Michael Moro had earlier this month clarified on the details of the exposure to 3AC. He said once 3AC failed to meet margin call requirements, Genesis sold the collateral.

Genesis’ Handling Of Losses

“We immediately sold collateral and hedged our downside,” she said in a series of tweets on July 6. Last month, the company management did not reveal 3AC’s identity when it said it liquidated a ‘large counterparty’. At the time, Moro said none of the client funds were impacted and that trading was going on normally.

In his closing remarks, the Genesis CEO gave an optimistic view of the future amid market volatility. “Looking ahead, we will continue to support the needs of our clients and counterparties,” he added.

“Genesis has a range of business lines including trading, lending, derivatives, and custody services. We deploy a number of risk management strategies to ring-fence our portfolio and utilize all capabilities to mitigate losses quickly and effectively.”