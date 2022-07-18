Binance Market Update (2022-07-18)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, up by 5.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,745 and $22,773 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,628, up by 6.94%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include OP , TRB , and MATIC , up by 41%, 33%, and 28%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: