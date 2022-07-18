copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-18)
Binance
2022-07-18 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.02T, up by 5.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,745 and $22,773 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,628, up by 6.94%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include OP, TRB, and MATIC, up by 41%, 33%, and 28%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Jul 11th-17th): Cryptos Rebound Despite SkepticismRead the Binance Futures team's weekly report.
- Australian Central Bank Chief Believes Regulated Private Tokens Could be Better Than CBDCs: ReportAustralian central bank governor, Philip Lowe, said that privately issued consumer-focused digital tokens could be better than central bank-issued tokens assuming the companies can be regulated appropriately, according to a Reuters report.
- BTC Pushes $22K, ETH Above $1.4K, Over $160 Million Shorts Liquidated
- Ethereum Revisited a Key Psychological Level; ETH Prices Up 20% in a Week
- Weekly NFT News Wrap - Jul 18, 2022
- NFT Champagne With Artwork by Mig Sells for a Record $2.5 Million
- Test Your Crypto Knowledge with Crypto WODL, Share $10,000 in BUSD rewards
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9075 (+6.24%)
- ETH: $1519.67 (+12.56%)
- BNB: $263.6 (+5.02%)
- XRP: $0.3671 (+5.25%)
- ADA: $0.4964 (+10.21%)
- SOL: $42.29 (+7.77%)
- DOGE: $0.06794 (+6.51%)
- MATIC: $0.9681 (+27.53%)
- DOT: $7.67 (+9.26%)
- AVAX: $24.04 (+13.34%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- OP/BUSD (+41%)
- TRB/BUSD (+33%)
- MATIC/BUSD (+28%)
