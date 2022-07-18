Total contracts created on BTFS surpass 77 million

The BitTorrent team announced on Twitter on Monday that the total contracts created on its BTFS have surpassed 77 million. BTFS stands for BitTorrent File System, and the team claims it is the first scalable, decentralized file storage system, revolutionizing file storage while improving security and combating censorship. Furthermore, BitTorrent said it currently has over 2 billion users.

The BitTorrent token is a TRC-10 token on the Tron blockchain. The BTT token intends to build a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network.