STEPN launches the browser version of its marketplace

STEPN told its community via Twitter on Friday about an important milestone in the project. The team said it had launched the the browser version of STEPN marketplace. Stepn users can log in to their accounts from various browsers and access a wide range of information such as shoe mint and more.

STEPN is a move-to-earn health and fitness application. Users equipped with sneaker NFTs can move outdoors to earn tokens and NFT rewards. STEPN has a built-in wallet, swap, marketplace, and rental system that allow non-crypto users to onboard STEPN. GMT , STEPN’s native token, is up by more than 5% and currently trades at $0.99521.