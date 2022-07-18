Celer Network says its cBridge surpasses $9.5B in cross-chain transactions

The Celer Network announced via Twitter that its cBridge had achieved a new milestone. The cBridge had surpassed $9.5 billion in cross-chain transaction volume, the team added.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by more than 8.82% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01888.