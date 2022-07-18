copy link
Pancakeswap warns its community about scammers
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-07-18 09:57
The Pancakeswap team warned its community via Twitter to beware of scammers promising giveaways. Pancakeswap said there are no giveaways or currently active community events.
Furthermore, users shouldn’t share their private keys or seed phrases with anyone. Airdrop tokens that direct users to unofficial websites are likely scams, the team added.
PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by more than 5.4% today and is currently trading at $3.425.
