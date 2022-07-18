16 projects integrated four Chainlink services last week

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Sunday that 16 projects adopted four of its services last week. The projects were spread across seven major blockchains, including BNBChain, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Ethereum Rinkeby testnet, Fantom, and Optimism.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is up by 5.5% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.909 at press time.