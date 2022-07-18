Binance Market Update (2022-07-18)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, up by 4.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,745 and $22,524 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,282, up by 3.83%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include BOND , OP , and TFUEL , up by 44%, 22%, and 22%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: