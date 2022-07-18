copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-18)
Binance
2022-07-18 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.01T, up by 4.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,745 and $22,524 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,282, up by 3.83%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include BOND, OP, and TFUEL, up by 44%, 22%, and 22%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- BTC Pushes $22K, ETH Above $1.4K, Over $160 Million Shorts Liquidated
- Ethereum Revisited a Key Psychological Level; ETH Prices Up 20% in a Week
- Weekly NFT News Wrap - Jul 18, 2022
- NFT Champagne With Artwork by Mig Sells for a Record $2.5 Million
- Test Your Crypto Knowledge with Crypto WODL, Share $10,000 in BUSD rewards
- Fear & Greed Index in Extreme Fear for 72 Days – Longest in History
- Decentralized Credit Counter Cred Protocol Releases Automated Scoring Results
- Flowcarbon Suspends Token Rollout, Cites Market Instability
- PoW and PoS Are Crypto Versions of Fossil Fuel Cars and Electric Vehicles: ECB Report
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8958 (+3.15%)
- ETH: $1476.6 (+8.00%)
- BNB: $260.4 (+3.09%)
- XRP: $0.3637 (+2.74%)
- ADA: $0.4734 (+3.41%)
- SOL: $42.07 (+4.78%)
- DOGE: $0.06618 (+2.38%)
- DOT: $7.53 (+4.73%)
- MATIC: $0.8904 (+15.88%)
- AVAX: $23.69 (+9.22%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- BOND/BUSD (+44%)
- OP/BUSD (+22%)
- TFUEL/BUSD (+22%)
