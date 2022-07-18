copy link
create picture
more
BTC Pushes $22K, ETH Above $1.4K, Over $160 Million Shorts Liquidated
George Georgiev - CryptoPotato
2022-07-18 06:32
The cryptocurrency market continues recovering, and over the past few days, it has gained a total of $150 billion to its capitalization, which now stands above $1 trillion.
- Bitcoin’s price is currently trading around $22,000, charting an increase of about 5% in the past seven days and 2.1% in the past 24 hours.
- Ethereum, on the other hand, is the absolute leader in terms of price performance over the past days, up 22.6% on the week and 5.5% in the past day.
- This has led to over $250 million in total liquidations, more than $160 million of which were of short positions – somewhat expectedly.
- Data from Coinglassreveals that the largest single liquidation order took place on FTX, and it was an ETH perpetual contract with a face value of $2.83 million.
- ETH is also in the lead in terms of overall liquidations over the past 4 hours, with 65K worth of it getting liquidated (a total of around $94 million).
- In aggregation, 64% of the positions that were liquidated were short across the most prominent exchanges, with the biggest liquidation volume being on OKX.
View full text