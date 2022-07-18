NFT Champagne With Artwork by Mig Sells for a Record $2.5 Million

Luxury champagne connoisseur Shammi Shinh has managed to sell the world’s most expensive champagne. The champagne bottle, named Champagne Avenue Foch, came with an NFT esigned by the artist Mig. Mig is behind The Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate NFT collections.

The 1-of-1 Magnum bottle was available to purchase on OpenSea as an NFT. It was priced at 2500 ETH ($2.5m). This makes it the most expensive bottle of champagne in the world.

