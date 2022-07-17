copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-17)
2022-07-17 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.10% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,820 and $21,672 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,032, down by -0.66%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LDO, PYR, and ETC, up by 28%, 22%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Fear & Greed Index in Extreme Fear for 72 Days – Longest in History
- Decentralized Credit Counter Cred Protocol Releases Automated Scoring Results
- Flowcarbon Suspends Token Rollout, Cites Market Instability
- PoW and PoS Are Crypto Versions of Fossil Fuel Cars and Electric Vehicles: ECB Report
- Market Cap Eyes $1T: Bitcoin Taps Weekly High, Ethereum Classic Explodes 33%
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked Is Up by 4.67% in 24H
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 24, the Level Is Extreme Fear
- Report Warns Investors About The One-Percent Problem In Web3
- John McAfee Partner Fined by the SEC For ICO and Pump and Dump Scams
- Latin Americans Most Bullish on Crypto, Ripple Study Found
- Over $150 Million Liquidated as ETH Price Skyrockets to a Monthly High
- Former Ripple CTO Stops Dumping XRP, Is A Bull Run Near?
- On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Miners May Be Preparing To Dump
- Arkansas Resident Launches Damning Class-Action Lawsuit Against Celsius
- Celsius’ Bankruptcy Is Unsurprising, Says Tezos Co-Founder
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7623 (-1.06%)
- ETH: $1348 (+0.97%)
- BNB: $249.9 (+0.64%)
- XRP: $0.3488 (-0.68%)
- ADA: $0.4469 (-0.82%)
- SOL: $39.01 (-1.04%)
- DOGE: $0.06393 (+0.02%)
- DOT: $7.01 (-1.13%)
- TRX: $0.06771 (-1.77%)
- MATIC: $0.7705 (+6.38%)
Top gainers on Binance:
