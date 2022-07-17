Binance Market Update (2022-07-17)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.10% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,820 and $21,672 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,032, down by -0.66%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LDO , PYR , and ETC , up by 28%, 22%, and 21%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: