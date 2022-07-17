copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-07-17)
Binance
2022-07-17 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 2.12% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,910 and $21,672 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,162, up by 1.00%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FIDA, MOB, and ETC, up by 72%, 40%, and 29%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Fear & Greed Index in Extreme Fear for 72 Days – Longest in History
- Decentralized Credit Counter Cred Protocol Releases Automated Scoring Results
- Flowcarbon Suspends Token Rollout, Cites Market Instability
- PoW and PoS Are Crypto Versions of Fossil Fuel Cars and Electric Vehicles: ECB Report
- Market Cap Eyes $1T: Bitcoin Taps Weekly High, Ethereum Classic Explodes 33%
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked Is Up by 4.67% in 24H
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 24, the Level Is Extreme Fear
- Report Warns Investors About The One-Percent Problem In Web3
- John McAfee Partner Fined by the SEC For ICO and Pump and Dump Scams
- Latin Americans Most Bullish on Crypto, Ripple Study Found
- Over $150 Million Liquidated as ETH Price Skyrockets to a Monthly High
- Former Ripple CTO Stops Dumping XRP, Is A Bull Run Near?
- On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Miners May Be Preparing To Dump
- Arkansas Resident Launches Damning Class-Action Lawsuit Against Celsius
- Celsius’ Bankruptcy Is Unsurprising, Says Tezos Co-Founder
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7946 (+0.74%)
- ETH: $1350.63 (+5.82%)
- BNB: $251.1 (+4.54%)
- XRP: $0.3489 (+1.51%)
- ADA: $0.4502 (+0.94%)
- SOL: $39.24 (+3.34%)
- DOGE: $0.06381 (+0.79%)
- DOT: $7.01 (+2.34%)
- TRX: $0.06848 (+1.50%)
- MATIC: $0.7595 (+5.91%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text