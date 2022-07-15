Fear & Greed Index in Extreme Fear for 72 Days – Longest in History

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Fear & Greed Index in Extreme Fear for 72 Days – Longest in History

Jakub Dziadkowiec - BeInCrypto
2022-07-17 13:32
While the Bitcoin market is trying to generate the bottom of the current bear market, the Fear and Greed Index consistently remains in extreme fear. The index has been in a range of extremely negative sentiment for a record 72 days.
The sharp collapse in cryptocurrency market sentiment occurred on May 5. At that time, Bitcoin lost support at the $38,000 level and broke below the rising support line (blue). On May 12, it recorded a low of $25,228 and began a consolidation above the next support line.
However, it too failed to hold, leading to an accelerated decline in mid-June. The current low at $17,567 was generated on June 18. The consolidation, which has continued since then, is again following the rising support line.
Chart by Tradingview

Fear and Greed Index breaks fear record

The day after the breakdown from the original support line, i.e. May 6, the Fear and Greed Index fell to a level of 22. This value belongs to the extreme fear in3 the 0-25 range (blue area). Since that day, the Fear and Greed Index has continuously been in extreme fear for 72 days.
Fear and Greed Index chart / Source: alternative.me
This situation was noted yesterday by analyst @PositiveCrypto, who published a long-term chart of Bitcoin color-coded according to Fear and Greed Index readings. In the past, based on the data he presented, the index has twice been continuously in a negative fear sentiment.
The first time such a similar situation happened was in the area of the absolute bear market bottom of 2018-2019 and lasted for 32 days. The second time it happened was during the COVID-19 crash of March-April 2020, and this time the Fear and Greed Index stayed in the 0-25 range for 50 days.
Fear & Greed Index: we have now had the longest ever period of Extreme Fear…70days!!!
Live chart: https://t.co/Jr5151zN7IPotential for a near-term reversal for #Bitcoin soon? pic.twitter.com/thyUtLeRP9
— Philip Swift (@PositiveCrypto) July 15, 2022
In the analyst’s opinion, such a long-lasting extreme fear in the cryptocurrency market may be a signal for a potential trend reversal in the near future. On the one hand, the classic investor maxim seems to favor this opinion: “Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful.” But on the other hand, the current macroeconomic situation, rising inflation and interest rates, the specter of recession, and the war in Ukraine continue to generate an environment that is not favorable to high-risk assets such as cryptocurrencies.
The post Fear & Greed Index in Extreme Fear for 72 Days – Longest in History appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text