Binance Market Update (2022-07-17)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, up by 5.39% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,570 and $21,672 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,455, up by 4.18%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FIDA , LDO , and BOND , up by 73%, 44%, and 40%, respectively.

