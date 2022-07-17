copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-17)
Binance
2022-07-17 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, up by 5.39% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,570 and $21,672 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,455, up by 4.18%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FIDA, LDO, and BOND, up by 73%, 44%, and 40%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Market Cap Eyes $1T: Bitcoin Taps Weekly High, Ethereum Classic Explodes 33%
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked Is Up by 4.67% in 24H
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 24, the Level Is Extreme Fear
- Report Warns Investors About The One-Percent Problem In Web3
- John McAfee Partner Fined by the SEC For ICO and Pump and Dump Scams
- Latin Americans Most Bullish on Crypto, Ripple Study Found
- Over $150 Million Liquidated as ETH Price Skyrockets to a Monthly High
- Former Ripple CTO Stops Dumping XRP, Is A Bull Run Near?
- On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Miners May Be Preparing To Dump
- Arkansas Resident Launches Damning Class-Action Lawsuit Against Celsius
- Celsius’ Bankruptcy Is Unsurprising, Says Tezos Co-Founder
- Polkadot’s Network Usage Remained Consistent in Q2 Despite Market Downturn: Report
- Crypto Traders Lost $121.5M in Liquidations Over the Past 24 Hours
- Lido DAO Price Shoots By 53% in Past 7 Days; Here’s Why
- Ripple Proposes “Narrowly Tailored Redactions” Against SEC
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8302 (+4.62%)
- ETH: $1367.02 (+14.18%)
- BNB: $252.5 (+7.45%)
- XRP: $0.3542 (+5.48%)
- ADA: $0.4578 (+5.44%)
- SOL: $40.13 (+9.76%)
- DOGE: $0.06468 (+4.20%)
- DOT: $7.19 (+8.77%)
- TRX: $0.06874 (+3.45%)
- AVAX: $21.68 (+14.11%)
Top gainers on Binance:
