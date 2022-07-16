copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-16)
Binance
2022-07-16 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 1.60% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,474 and $21,580 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,171, up by 0.12%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND, FIDA, and ERN, up by 125%, 59%, and 29%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Polkadot’s Network Usage Remained Consistent in Q2 Despite Market Downturn: Report
- Crypto Traders Lost $121.5M in Liquidations Over the Past 24 Hours
- Lido DAO Price Shoots By 53% in Past 7 Days; Here’s Why
- Ripple Proposes “Narrowly Tailored Redactions” Against SEC
- Crypto Market Cap Now Stands at $925B
- Bitcoin Rejected at $21K, Lido (LDO) Skyrockets 20% Daily (Market Watch)
- Twitter v. Musk; Legal Battle Begins, Who Has The Upper Hand?
- Annex’s O.D. Kobo Says Two-Thirds of Crypto Hedge Funds Will Fail
- UK Filed Over 34,000 Crypto Scam Reports In Last 6 Years
- Crypto Is Not a Priority For Most Private Banks, FED Survey Concludes
- Vladimir Putin Bans Digital Payments in Russia
- NFT Marketplaces Thrives As DeFi Protocols Suffer
- New York Yankees Ready to Pay Employees in Bitcoin by Partnering With NYDIG
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.781 (-2.30%)
- ETH: $1335.02 (+5.48%)
- BNB: $248.3 (+2.77%)
- XRP: $0.3512 (+5.09%)
- ADA: $0.4506 (+0.72%)
- SOL: $39.41 (+1.57%)
- DOGE: $0.06392 (+0.27%)
- DOT: $7.09 (+2.01%)
- TRX: $0.06893 (+1.83%)
- SHIB: $0.00001093 (-1.35%)
Top gainers on Binance:
