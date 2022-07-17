On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Miners May Be Preparing To Dump

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Miners May Be Preparing To Dump

Hououin Kyouma - Bitcoinist
2022-07-17 02:15
On-chain data shows Bitcoin miners withdrew a large amount of coins from their wallets yesterday, suggesting they may be planning to sell them.

Bitcoin Miners Transferred 14k BTC Out Of Reserve Yesterday

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC miner reserve observed a plunge during the past day.
The “miner reserve” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin currently stored in the wallets of all miners.
When the value of the metric rises up, it means a net number of coins are entering into miner wallets at the moment.
Such a trend, when prolonged, can suggest these chain validators are accumulating right now, and thus can be bullish for the crypto’s price.
On the other hand, a lowering value of the reserve indicates that miners are withdrawing a net amount of BTC currently.
Since they usually transfer out their coins for selling on exchanges, this kind of trend can be bearish for the value of BTC.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin miner reserve over the past couple of years:
Looks like the value of the indicator has sharply declined recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin miner reserve has observed a significant decrease over the past day.
The chart also includes the data for two other indicators: the BTC miners’ position index and the BTC miner outflows.
The outflow is just the total amount of coins exiting miner wallets. As expected from the plunge in the reserve, this metric has also sharply decreased in value.
What the “miners’ position index” (MPI) does is that it compares this current outflow value to the 365-day moving average of the same.
This tells us about how the current miner selling may compare with that observed during the period of the last year.
This indicator registered a big spike yesterday. The last two times such large spikes were seen, Bitcoin started going down a while later (or immediately in case of the spike in April).
If the past trend is anything to go by, this may likely turn out to be bearish for the value of the crypto.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $20.7k, down 4% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 8% in value.
The price of the coin seems to have stagnated during the past couple of days after a move up | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
View full text