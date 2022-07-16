Over $150 Million Liquidated as ETH Price Skyrockets to a Monthly High

The price of ETH has exploded in the past couple of hours, reaching an intraday high at around $1420. This happens a day after developers confirmed that the ETH 2.0 merge is on track to happen in September.

According to data from Coinglass, the past four hours saw over $150 million in liquidated ETH positions.

The largest single liquidation order happened on FTX, and it carried a face value of $2.81 million.

Needless to say, the majority of the liquidated positions were short.

This happened on the back of ETH exploding by 7% in a single hourly candle, charting a high of $1422 on Binance.

Source: TradingView