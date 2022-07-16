copy link
Over $150 Million Liquidated as ETH Price Skyrockets to a Monthly High
George Georgiev - CryptoPotato
2022-07-17 02:59
The price of ETH has exploded in the past couple of hours, reaching an intraday high at around $1420. This happens a day after developers confirmed that the ETH 2.0 merge is on track to happen in September.
- According to data from Coinglass, the past four hours saw over $150 million in liquidated ETH positions.
- The largest single liquidation order happened on FTX, and it carried a face value of $2.81 million.
- Needless to say, the majority of the liquidated positions were short.
- This happened on the back of ETH exploding by 7% in a single hourly candle, charting a high of $1422 on Binance.
- The volume on that candle has been over $300 million.
- The last time ETH was trading at these prices was back on June 13th, meaning that the cryptocurrency charted a monthly high.
- Ethereum is up over 10% in the past 24 hours and a whopping 40% in the past 48 hours.
- It’s worth noting that the increase comes a day after developers confirmed that the ETH 2.0 merge is on track to happen in September.
