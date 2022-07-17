Latin Americans Most Bullish on Crypto, Ripple Study Found

According to a research conducted by the blockchain firm Ripple, residents of Latin America are the most inclined toward the digital asset industry. 50% of the surveyed think the sector will cause a significant impact on the financial system, while 74% prefer to transact with businesses that accept cryptocurrencies. Europeans, on the other hand, are more interested in experiences than in digital and physical assets.

Crypto Thrives in Less-Developed Areas

Ripple’s study proved some previous suggestions that residents of regions with troubled economies find cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology much more intriguing than well-developed countries. According to the analysis, Latin America and the Middle East are the two zones where the industry enjoys the most interest.

Two-thirds of the polled Latinos said they are more likely to transact with entities that accept crypto payments, while 50% believe the sector will have a “massive impact on finance and society.”

Citizens of Middle Eastern nations responded similarly. 67% said they would prefer to transact with businesses that embrace digital assets as a means of payment. Those residents were also among the most inclined to personally invest in bitcoin or altcoins. Interestingly, they displayed huge trust in their local banking institutions, and 65% of the respondents would buy crypto from there instead of exchanges.

Europeans, on the other hand, seem the least intrigued. Only 35% think digital assets will positively affect the future monetary network, while 41% would transact with enterprises that accept crypto payments.

“Generally speaking, Latin America (LATAM) is the most optimistic about the value of blockchain and its tokens, with the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and North America somewhat less so, and Europe the most conservative.”

Ripple’s survey touched upon non-fungible tokens (NFTs), too. Despite the massive interest last year and the fact that numerous celebrities, sportsmen, and musicians entered the space, many consumers still find the matter confusing. The majority of those who wish to buy NFTs would do it for functional reasons rather than emotional ones.

Many Latinos Know How to Conduct Crypto Transactions

Another recent study carried out by the payment giant Mastercard revealed that 51% of Latin American consumers had conducted at least one transaction with digital assets. In addition, 33% have employed stablecoins for everyday purchases.

More than half of the polled Latinos said they see cryptocurrencies as a successful investment instrument and two-thirds want to possess a hybrid settlement option that enables both crypto and traditional payment methods for daily operations.