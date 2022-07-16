copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-07-16)
Binance
2022-07-16 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 1.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,474 and $21,195 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,955, up by 0.83%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND, ERN, and AKRO, up by 165%, 53%, and 44%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Polkadot’s Network Usage Remained Consistent in Q2 Despite Market Downturn: Report
- Crypto Traders Lost $121.5M in Liquidations Over the Past 24 Hours
- Lido DAO Price Shoots By 53% in Past 7 Days; Here’s Why
- Ripple Proposes “Narrowly Tailored Redactions” Against SEC
- Crypto Market Cap Now Stands at $925B
- Bitcoin Rejected at $21K, Lido (LDO) Skyrockets 20% Daily (Market Watch)
- Twitter v. Musk; Legal Battle Begins, Who Has The Upper Hand?
- Annex’s O.D. Kobo Says Two-Thirds of Crypto Hedge Funds Will Fail
- UK Filed Over 34,000 Crypto Scam Reports In Last 6 Years
- Crypto Is Not a Priority For Most Private Banks, FED Survey Concludes
- Vladimir Putin Bans Digital Payments in Russia
- NFT Marketplaces Thrives As DeFi Protocols Suffer
- New York Yankees Ready to Pay Employees in Bitcoin by Partnering With NYDIG
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7835 (-2.19%)
- ETH: $1276.29 (+4.45%)
- BNB: $240.1 (+0.97%)
- XRP: $0.3437 (+4.31%)
- ADA: $0.4459 (+2.08%)
- SOL: $37.95 (+0.77%)
- DOGE: $0.06328 (+0.38%)
- DOT: $6.84 (+0.29%)
- TRX: $0.06748 (+0.88%)
- SHIB: $0.0000109 (+0.55%)
Top gainers on Binance:
