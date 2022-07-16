Binance Market Update (2022-07-16)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 1.01% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,474 and $21,195 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,955, up by 0.83%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include BOND , ERN , and AKRO , up by 165%, 53%, and 44%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: